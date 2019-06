KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Ruth Winder won the women's USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship on Sunday, holding off a field of racers gaining on her.

"My first [win] as an elite. I actually won my first ever national championship in Bend (Ore.) when I was 15-years-old. It feels awesome," said Winder of Boulder, Colo. and who races on the Trek Segafredo team.