USA Cycling goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The national event that had taken over Downtown Knoxville is now going virtual.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Cycling’s Road Championships have been canceled or postponed, but are set to come back to Knoxville for at least the next two years.

With the current COVID-19 crisis affecting the nation, USA Cycling said last week it is “postponing and/or changing the location” of the 2020 race. A full decision is expected on April 30. The Knoxville race was supposed to be a final trial to determine the USA team that would compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

For 2020, the race is going online with a virtual race series starting Wednesday and running the next 9 weeks through Zwift.

Zwift is an online program that is sometimes used to help train cyclists.

The virtual race is happening every Wednesday for the next 9 weeks.

Despite what the final decision will be for the 2020 Knoxville race, USA Cycling said the Pro Road National Championship will remain in Knoxville 2021 and 2022.