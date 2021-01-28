USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships returning to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The USA Cycling 2021 Pro Road National Championships are back in Knoxville this summer.

Visit Knoxville posted the 2021 schedule to its site, the races are happening June 17-20.

Here’s a quick look:

Thursday – Individual Time Trial in Oak Ridge

Friday – Crit

Saturday – Olympic Day

Sunday – Pro Road National Championships

Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville told WATE 6 On Your Side they hope to keep the event similar to years past — but that could change due to COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

Last year, due to the coronavirus crisis, the races went virtual and were held over a 9-week period.

Race organizers had said last year that despite what the final decision was for the 2020 Knoxville race, USA Cycling said the Pro Road National Championship would remain in Knoxville 2021 and 2022.

It looks like that is being upheld.

The 2021 Pro Road National Championship is happening June 17-20 in and around Knoxville. More information about parking, scheduling and any safety measures to be implemented will be updated as we learn more.