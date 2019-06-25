USA Cycling Time Trials to cause road, neighborhood closures in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department are advising drivers of closures anticipated ahead of Thursday night’s USA Cycling Time Trials.

Starting at 6 a.m., Emory Valley Road will be closed from Artesia Drive to Melton Lake Drive. There will be no access to Melton Lake Drive from Emory Valley Road. Residents who live off Amanda Drive or Emory Valley Road will need to take Antioch Drive, Baylor Drive or Baltimore Drive to exit the neighborhood.

Melton Lake Drive will also be closed from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road for course setup.

At 10 a.m., more sections of Melton Lake Drive will close, along with River’s Run Boulevard, Riverside Drive, Rolling Links Boulevard and the eastern portion of Union Valley Road. The River’s Run, Rockbridge and Royal Troon neighborhoods will be closed until at least 3 p.m. An ambulance and fire engine will be stationed at the entrance of the neighborhood in case of emergency.

River’s Run residents who will need to leave their homes during this time are asked to park their cars on the upper part of Rolling Links Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and a shuttle will drive everyone back to their houses. Residents who wish to depart during the race change from 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. should stand at the end of their driveway starting at 11:50 a.m. and a shuttle will pick everyone up to be taken to their cars.

Rolling Links Boulevard, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge residents can drive their cars to the road closure at Rolling Links Blvd and Riverside Dr at the designated time of 11:50 a.m. and an outlet will be provided during the race change.

All roads are expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Thursday.