KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Alex Howes passed hometown favorite Stephen Bassett in the final stretch to win the men's USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship on Sunday.

"I was in tears. I’ve been running after this one for a while, eight years or so," said Howes of Boulder, Colo. and who races for EF Education First.. "So, I’ve been on the podium a few times and always an animator, just never there.