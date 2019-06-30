Winder wins first USA Cycling ‘elite’ title, capturing USA Cycling National Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ruth Winder won the women’s USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship on Sunday, holding off a field of racers gaining on her.

“My first [win] as an elite. I actually won my first ever national championship in Bend (Ore.) when I was 15-years-old. It feels awesome,” said Winder of Boulder, Colo. and who races on the Trek Segafredo team.

“Coming across the finish line, I thought everyone was going to pass me in the last 100 meters just coming down there because I was dying so bad,” Winder said. “I had nothing. I sat down, and I was like ‘get up, sprint, sprint, sprint.’ Nobody passed me and I can’t believe that I won.”

“This is my third time here. Nationals has been here for a couple of years. Last year I had an awesome experience,” Winder said.

“I was teammate with Coryn Rivera who won last year, and I was really happy to help her get that win. The restaurants around town are nice.”

“My boyfriend was able to come with me this year, he’s also a professional mechanic. We took the opportunity to enjoy some nice restaurants and the city and it’s been really, really nice,” she said.

Emma White win U23

Emma White of Delanson, N.Y., and who races for Rally UHC Cycling was the U23 winner and third in the elite.

“The heat and the climb weren’t much of a surprise, because it was the same thing last year. It was very, very hot,” White said. “And that climb, not so bad the first couple of times, but the eighth and ninth time, it’s pretty

deadly.”