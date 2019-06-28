A hill to (almost) die on: Bo & Kristin try Sherrod Road, the toughest part of the USA Cycling Champs course

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The toughest part of the course in the 2019 USA Cycling Championship races is a hill on Sherrod Road that has a 13 percent grade.

That’s steep.

Sherrod Road also runs about a half of a mile.

That’s quite a stretch.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchors Kristin Farley and Bo Williams decided to try it.

That could be fun.

However, Bo & Kristin thought they could up the fun – by attempting the hill together, on a tandem bicycle.

The seasoned news anchors have hobbies they’re devoted to such as running and soccer, but cycling is a whole other animal – especially involving a steep hill that’s part of a pro race course.

They set out to climb the hill on a bicycle built for two.

They knew it would be hard – many non-pro cyclists including other WATE 6 On Your Side team members have tried it before; but Bo and Kristin didn’t know what it could be like on a tandem bike.

They certainly found out.

The anchors also getting a heavy dose of the importance of teamwork.

“This is anchor bonding!” Bo told Kristin while pedaling on the bike with her.

After good starts, wobbly pedaling and sudden stops resulting in neither anchor getting injured, they ran up the hill carrying their tandem bike just as they started — together.

The 2019 USA Cycling Pro & Para-cycling National Championships are happening June 27-30 in Downtown Knoxville.

For more information on the races including road closures, race course maps, and more, click here.