Dog chases bear out of backyard of New Jersey home

HEWITT, N.J. (WATE) – A backyard camera in Hewitt, N.J., recorded a black bear knocking over a bird feeder and eating the bird food only to be chased away by a fast-moving dog.

Mark Stinziano posted the video on his Facebook page on Tuesday, with the caption:

“My neighbor’s dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe! This was tonight in my backyard….Riley-1 Bear-0.”

(Information from Associated Press reports.)