BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally
- VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally
- Hurricane Teddy strengthens to Category 4 storm; Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico
- UT Law Enforcement Innovation Center to launch training program for rural law enforcement agencies
- South Doyle eSports club goes through extra hoops to participate in tournaments amid COVID-19