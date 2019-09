Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt isn't reading too much into Florida's forced QB switch ahead of the Vols SEC opener in Gainesville and says he's undecided on if Bryce Thompson will travel with the team.

After coming off the Vols first win of the season over Chattanooga, Pruitt and the Vols turned their sights to No. 9 Florida as they face three top-ten teams in a four-week stretch.