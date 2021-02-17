Knoxville Mayor & KPD Chief speak on efforts to curb violence in the city

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday afternoon, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas hosted a press conference via Zoom on their efforts to curb violence in the city.

Mayor Kincannon and Chief Thomas used this meeting to share the long term and short term plans for stopping violence in the city.

Mayor Kincannon says they are mobilizing every effort — working with Knox County Schools, community leaders, faith leaders and other law enforcement entities to deploy an immediate response. Right now, the mayor says she’s focused on a new budget amendment.

Her goal is to dedicate $1 million to what she’s calling group violence interruption.

“We also know that interrupting violent crime to prevent these tragedies requires community partnership. So next week I am going to be asking city council to support a one million dollar budget amendment to jumpstart community based violence prevention and interruption programs that have proven effective in other communities,” Kincannon said.

Kincannon said this is something she’s been working on for several months, but in light of recent events, she’s looking to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.

Chief Thomas says she’s starting with increasing patrols in the East Knoxville community and this will be a known presence. Officers will be seen out on foot, in their cars, and on bicycles. She also shared the plans for changes in security at Austin-East Magnet High School.

“Looking specifically at Austin East high school, we are increasing the number of school resource officers at the school by adding 3 additional SRO’s. We are also increasing the presence and visibility of patrol officers in the streets around Austin-East and Vine Middle school around dismissal times,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that the department is aware of increased gang activity in the area and they are monitoring and following the activity closely.

As far as the current investigations into the shooting deaths of the two Austin-East students, Thomas says they are not at a point where they can release information, but they are absolutely making progress.

She’s still asking anyone who witnessed either of those shootings to come forward.