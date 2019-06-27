What you need to know about Tennessee’s Hands Free Law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new law makes it illegal for a driver to hold a cellphone, send a text or take a picture on a phone or mobile device.

It goes into effect on Monday and local and state law enforcement officials are trying to educate drivers about the new rules.

The state has a special website about the law.

