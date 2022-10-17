Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
52°
Knoxville
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Elections
Food For Thought
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Haunted Tennessee
Hispanic Heritage Month
Missing People
Money Talks on Midday
National/World
Operation Honor Guard
Veterans Voices
Voices of the Valley
Politics from The Hill
Positively Tennessee
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Washington Bureau
Download WATE news app
Anderson County news
Blount County news
Campbell County news
Cocke County news
Jefferson County news
Knox County news
Loudon County news
Monroe County News
Roane County news
Sevier County news
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Frugal Friday deals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Top Stories
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
Top Stories
Opera about Dolly Parton fans opens Thursday
Video
Make a Butter Board with Eric and Tala
Video
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra supporting women composers
Video
Raw Chef Jane opening up about her breast cancer …
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Friday Frenzy + Live Scoreboard
Tennessee Football
Tennessee Baseball
High School
Big Game Bound
Tennessee Titans
Pigskin Previews
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Public meeting to discuss downtown Knoxville stadium
Video
Top Stories
Memphis proposes $684M for sports, new soccer stadium
Lady Vols clock in at No. 5 in AP Preseason Poll
Tennessee homecoming celebrates Smokey X retirement
Gallery
Young fan meets the Vols after historic win
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Voices of the Valley with Tearsa Smith
Community
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trending Stories
Morristown police investigating after woman shot …
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee …
‘Blown away’ TWRA shares wild turkey count survey …
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA …
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard …
Man takes plea deal in Sevier County cocaine trafficking, …
Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended after assault …