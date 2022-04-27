Clear and cool again overnight.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 44°.

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 44°. Thursday: Cool start. Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 74°.

Cool start. Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 74°. Friday: (20%) stray afternoon shower. Mostly cloudy skies. High: 73°.

Tonight mostly clear skies continue with dry conditions. Overnight lows remain cool in the mid 40s, but frost will not be a concern for most.

Thursday’s forecast includes a few more clouds as well as more seasonable temperatures. Highs Thursday afternoon max out in the mid 70s.

Clouds increase Friday with a 30% chance for a few hit-or-miss rain showers, mainly late. Overnight Friday rain chances increase slightly with a few light lingering showers possible into early Saturday.

If you have plans to head to the Rossini Festival on Saturday, there may be a few showers around. Clouds will continue to dominate the weekend forecast with warm highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday kicks off the start of a week of unsettled weather. We will continue to monitor the forecast for Sunday, as several models show the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. It is warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Right now, there is a 40% chance for showers and storms Sunday. Weather AWARE status may be needed.

We will continue to see the chance for scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday of next week. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially Wednesday. Highs next week remain above average in the upper 70s and low 80s, but mostly cloudy skies are expected each day. Stay up-to-date as we narrow down the details!

This blog is updated several times daily.