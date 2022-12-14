Additional rain showers are expected overnight before drier air moves Thursday afternoon.

Cloudy with periods of rain (80%), some of which could be locally heavy. Temperatures rising into the low-mid 50s overnight. Thursday: A few lingering rain showers early (20%), then clouds thin out some through the afternoon hours. High: 54°.

A few lingering rain showers early (20%), then clouds thin out some through the afternoon hours. High: 54°. Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 47°.

Winds will remain brisk for some of the higher elevation areas across the Plateau and especially into the Smokies overnight as the storm system producing all this rain gets closer. Winds in the Smokies will be 25-40mph with could gusts up to 75mph at times. US 441 between Gatlinburg and Cherokee NC closes 4 p.m. due to that wind.

Rain will also remain likely overnight and some of the rainfall could be locally heavy with storm totals of 1″-2″+ are possible for this entire event. This could lead to some isolated flooding in spots.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday look as though they will rise slightly into the low to mid 50s closer to daybreak. This is in advance of the cold front that will sweep through early in the morning hours.

After a few lingering showers early Thursday, it looks drier through the afternoon and many should see a bit of late day sunshine before it sets. Temperatures look to hold in the low to mid 50s through the afternoon, but will start to dip into the 40s closer to sunset.

Friday looks dry, quiet and colder with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The chill will last through the weekend as well with morning readings in the upper 20s to near 30° and afternoon temperatures only reaching the lower 40s both days. This is about ten degrees below average for this time of year.

There will be an increase in cloud cover to start the work week as we go through Monday and Tuesday, but most areas still look dry and chilly with lows in the morning below freezing and afternoon readings staying below average in the mid 40s.

This colder pattern also looks as though it will last through the second half of next week with the potential of an even colder shot of air arriving towards the end of the week which would linger up until at least Christmas. So, after early Tuesday, you will want to trade in the umbrella for a bigger coat.

This blog is updated several times daily.