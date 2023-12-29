KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The summer of 2023 ended up being the 10th wettest summer on record in the Knoxville area, but it didn’t stay that way for long.

The spigot dried up and drought conditions set in quickly through the Fall. September was the 5th driest on record, October was the 11th, and November was the 31st. Only 2.9 inches of rain fell all season, meaning this is the second driest Fall on record and the driest since 1894.

Drought conditions were first confirmed on September 26th and continued to worsen throughout the season, increasing wildfire concerns.

Firefighters battled fires across the region including one on Windrock mountain in Anderson County that consumed over 300 hundred acres. In Cumberland County, evacuations were ordered as officials fought a blaze on Renegade Mountain; one that claimed a women’s home of 35 years.

Exceptional drought developed by the end of November just as strong winds moved in as the drought peaked for the region. A fire on Rich Mountain Gap in Blount County prompted voluntary evacuations while, In Cocke County, officials fought to save numerous buildings that were being threatened by a 26-acre fire.

Improvements were finally made in December as nearly five inches of rain fell in Knoxville in the first ten days of the month. However, even more rain is still needed to eradicate the drought.

On average, Fall is our driest season while Winter tends to be our wettest season.