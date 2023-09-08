Welcome to the 181st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, September 9th – Monday, September 11th 2023

The next several mornings the crescent Moon can be seen near several bright stars (Sky & Telescope). You can see the Moon near the two brightest stars in the constellation Gemini, Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Procyon will also be visible and Venus can be seen lower in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East in order to check out these sights in the sky (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, September 10th 2023

Tonight is a great time to try and catch a glimpse of the Milky Way (Sky & Telescope). The sky will be moonless the next few nights so the stars that make up the Milky Way should be easier to see (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, September 14th 2023

Thursday the New Moon occurs (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

