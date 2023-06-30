Welcome to the 173rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, June 30th 2023

Mars and Venus will be close together in the sky Friday evening (Sky & Telescope). Mars and Venus will be visible if you look West about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). They will be near the constellation Leo and its bright star Regulus (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-23-july-3/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, July 1st 2023

The Moon is halfway between the constellation Scorpius to its West and the Sagittarius Teapot asterism (or collection of stars) to its East (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, July 2nd 2023

The nearly Full Moon shines inside the Sagittarius Teapot for North America (Sky & Telescope). Be sure to use binoculars to see the Teapot (Sky & Telescope).

Monday, July 3rd 2023

The July Full Moon takes place today (Sky & Telescope). The Full Moon officially occurs at 7:39 a.m. EDT and will appear Full for the next few nights (GMA). The July Full Moon is called the Buck Moon, the Thunder Moon, the Mead Moon and the Hay Moon (NASA). It is called the Buck Moon because this is the time of year when antlers are seen on new buck deer (NASA). This Full Moon is also expected to be a Supermoon, meaning it will appear slightly larger and brighter than normal (GMA).

