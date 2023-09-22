Welcome to the 183rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, September 22nd – Saturday, September 23rd 2023

The First Quarter Moon takes place Friday afternoon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. Friday and Saturday nights the Moon can be seen near the Sagittarius Teapot asterism (or collection of stars) if you look South (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for more details.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-15-24/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Fall Equinox

The Fall Equinox takes place early Saturday morning (late Friday night) (Sky & Telescope). Fall officially begins at 2:50 AM EDT Saturday (Sky & Telescope). The Fall Equinox means that the days are getting shorter (Sky & Telescope). Remember, it is the tilt of the Earth that dictates the seasons. The Fall Equinox occurs when the Earth is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun.

A Look Ahead

The Full Moon for September takes place Friday, September 29th (NASA). This will be the fourth and final Supermoon of the year (NASA). This month’s Full Moon is called the Harvest Moon, since it is closest to the Fall Equinox (NASA). It also occurs during a time of year when most crops in the Northern Hemisphere reach their peak (NASA).

