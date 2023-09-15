Welcome to the 182nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, September 15th 2023

Tonight after dark the star Altair will be visible in the South (Sky & Telescope). To the upper left of Altair is the constellation Delphinus, or the Dolphin (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, September 17th 2023

During twilight look low to the WSW to see the waxing crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Spica will be to the lower right of the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, if you look West about 25 degrees to the right of the Moon you will also be able to see Comet Nishimura at perihelion (Sky & Telescope). Make sure to use binoculars to try and catch a glimpse of this comet (Sky & Telescope).

A look ahead!

Next week, the fall equinox takes place early Saturday, September 23rd (NASA)!

