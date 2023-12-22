Welcome to the 193rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, December 22nd 2023

Jupiter will shine to the Moon’s right at dusk (Sky & Telescope). As the night goes on Jupiter will shift to be more to the upper right of the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, December 23rd 2023

The waxing gibbous Moon is to the right of the Pleiades, or the star cluster also known as the Seven Sisters, during the early evening (Sky & Telescope). Binoculars can help you to spot these stars (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, December 24th 2023

The Moon is now to the lower left of the Pleiades early in the evening (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Aldebaran can be seen below the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, December 26th 2023

The Full Moon takes place today (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://science.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-15-24/