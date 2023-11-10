Welcome to the 188th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, November 11th 2023

Tonight you will be able to see the constellation Orion starting between 8-9 PM (Sky & Telescope). Orion will be visible in the East with the bright star Aldebaran located above it (Sky & Telescope). Even higher above Aldebaran is the Pleiades cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters (Sky & Telescope). Another bright star to look for is Capella which is located left of Aldebaran and the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, November 12th 2023

Tonight the bright star Vega will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West in order to see this (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Lyra (which Vega is in) is farther to Vega’s left (Sky & Telescope).

Sneak Peek: Next Week

Next week the Leonids meteor shower peaks (NASA)! Tune back next Friday for more details on how you may be able to spot a few meteors!

