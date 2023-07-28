Welcome to the 177th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.
Friday, July 28th – Sunday, July 30th 2023
The next several nights the Moon will be located near several constellations and bright stars (Sky & Telescope)! The bright star Antares will be visible near the Moon Friday night (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for more details on what to look for in the sky.
Tuesday, August 1st 2023
Next Tuesday one of two Full Moons takes place (NASA). The Moon will be Full at exactly 2:31 PM EDT (NASA). A second Full Moon occurs during the month of August this year on August 30th (NASA). This second Full Moon in the month is known as a Blue Moon. The August Full Moon is called the Sturgeon Moon (NASA).
