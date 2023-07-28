Welcome to the 177th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, July 28th – Sunday, July 30th 2023

The next several nights the Moon will be located near several constellations and bright stars (Sky & Telescope)! The bright star Antares will be visible near the Moon Friday night (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for more details on what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-21-30/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Tuesday, August 1st 2023

Next Tuesday one of two Full Moons takes place (NASA). The Moon will be Full at exactly 2:31 PM EDT (NASA). A second Full Moon occurs during the month of August this year on August 30th (NASA). This second Full Moon in the month is known as a Blue Moon. The August Full Moon is called the Sturgeon Moon (NASA).

