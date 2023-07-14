Welcome to the 175th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, July 18th 2023

The New Moon takes place today (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye (NASA). Since there is no moonlight to obstruct your view, now is a great time to look for the Milky Way (NASA).

Thursday, July 20th 2023

The crescent Moon will be visible next to Mars after sunset (NASA). Venus is located below both the Moon and Mars if you look West in the sky (NASA).

All Month

Throughout the month of July spot Venus and Mars in the West after sunset (NASA). They will be gradually getting farther apart and slightly lower as the month goes on (NASA).

Additionally, Saturn will be visible high in the South late at night and into the early morning (NASA). The bright star Fomalhaut can also be seen about halfway between the horizon and Saturn (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/