Welcome to the 179th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, August 21st 2023

This morning the Moon will be visible near the bright star Spica (NASA).

Thursday, August 24th 2023

The First Quarter Moon takes place today (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon (NASA). This evening the Moon will also be very close to Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius (NASA). Antares is a reddish colored star (NASA). Those located in the Eastern and Southern United States may be able to see the Moon pass in front of or occult Antares (NASA).

Sneak Peek

August 30th marks the second Full Moon of the month (NASA). This second Full Moon is called a blue moon (NASA). For more details, check out next week’s blog!

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/