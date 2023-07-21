Welcome to the 176th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, July 22nd 2023

Tonight about 30 minutes after sunset the crescent Moon will be visible in the West-Southwest (Sky & Telescope). To its lower right you can see Venus (Sky & Telescope). Slightly above Venus in a diagonal line will be faint Mercury, faint Regulus (the brightest star in the constellation Leo) and Mars (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, July 26th 2023

The First Quarter Moon takes place today (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

All Month

Don’t forget, now is a great time to view the Milky Way (NASA). All month, once it is fully dark, the Milky Way will look like a faint diagonal band of light if you look South (NASA). Light pollution can make it difficult to see, so be sure to head somewhere away from bright lights (NASA).

