Friday, December 1st 2023

Tonight about 1 hour after sunset Saturn will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look South about halfway up to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the bright star Fomalhaut will also be visible as well as the constellation Capricornus (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Capricornus looks like a boat (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, December 2nd 2023

The Summer Triangle can still be spotted after dark (Sky & Telescope). The Summer Triangle consists of the stars Vega, Deneb and Altair (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West-Southwest to see this group of stars (Sky & Telescope).

Additionally, early in the evening you can spot Polaris due North and the Little Dipper to its lower left (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, December 3rd 2023

Tonight the Moon will be nearly Last Quarter and will rise around 10 to 11 P.M. in the East-Southeast (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Regulus can also be seen early (Sky & Telescope).

