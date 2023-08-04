Welcome to the 178th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, August 5th 2023

The bright star Vega is visible tonight (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look directly overhead to see this bright star between about 10-11 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, August 6th 2023

Look to the Northwest after dark to see the Big Dipper (Sky & Telescope)! The bright star Polaris is located to the right of the midpoint of the Big Dipper (Sky & Telescope).

This Week

While the Perseid meteor shower doesn’t peak until August 12-13th this year, you may be able to spot a few Perseids before this (Sky & Telescope).

