Welcome to the 165th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, May 5th 2023

The May Full Moon takes place today (NASA)! The Full Moon officially occurs at 1:34 PM EDT (NASA). The Moon will appear Full through early Sunday morning (NASA). The May Full Moon is called the Flower Moon (NASA).

This evening Venus and Mars will also be visible in the sky (NASA). Both of these planets will be above the Western horizon near the bright star Pollux (NASA). The star Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, will also be visible (NASA).

Additionally, Friday through Saturday the eta Aquarids meteor shower will be at its peak (AMS Meteors). This meteor shower tends to be stronger for the Southern Tropics (AMS Meteors). Additionally, since this meteor shower takes place when the Moon is nearly Full, meteors may be hard to spot (AMS Meteors). The parent object for this meteor shower is 1P/Halley (AMS Meteors).

Sunday, May 7th 2023

The waning Moon will be near the bright star Antares early this morning (NASA).

