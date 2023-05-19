Welcome to the 167th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, May 20th 2023

The Summer Triangle will be visible in the sky tonight (Sky & Telescope). Altair is a part of the Summer Triangle and this star will rise between 10 P.M. and 11 P.M. above the Eastern horizon (Sky & Telescope). The three stars that make up the Summer Triangle are Altair, Vega and Deneb (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, May 21st 2023

The constellation Leo will be visible in the West right after dark (Sky & Telescope). The brightest star in Leo, Regulus, will be visible high in the West-Southwest (Sky & Telescope).

Monday, May 22nd – Wednesday, May 24th 2023

Monday through Wednesday nights, after sunset, the Moon, Venus and Mars will all be visible in the sky (NASA). Tuesday night the Moon will be in between the two planets (NASA).

