Welcome to the 191st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, December 9th – Sunday, December 10th 2023

The next few mornings the waning crescent Moon will be visible near Venus (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Spica can also be seen high in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 1 hour before sunrise in order to spot the Moon and Venus (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-1-9-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Tuesday, December 12th 2023

The New Moon takes place today (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Wednesday, December 13th 2023

The Geminid meteor shower will peak overnight tonight (NASA). You can start looking for meteors starting at 9 P.M. with an increasing number of meteors expected after midnight (NASA). Remember, you can look in all directions to spot meteors but you will want to be away from artificial light (NASA). While this meteor shower is also visible in the Southern Hemisphere, rates of meteors will be better for the Northern Hemisphere (NASA). Since the New Moon is the day before, a lack of moonlight should help you spot meteors (NASA). The meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini but will be visible in all directions in the sky (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://science.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-1-9-2/