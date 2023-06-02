Welcome to the 169th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, June 2nd 2023

One hour after sunset tonight Mars will be visible inside the Beehive cluster, which is a collection of stars (Sky & Telescope). Venus will also be visible near the bright stars Pollux and Castor in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West-Northwest to see these stars and planets (Sky & Telescope). See the image below for details.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-26-june-4/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, June 3rd 2023

Tonight the June Full Moon takes place at 11:42 P.M. EDT (NASA). To the upper right of the Moon will be the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). Binoculars may help you locate this star (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will appear Full from Friday evening through Monday morning (NASA). Also remember, the June Full Moon is often called the Strawberry Moon (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-26-june-4/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2239/june-2022-the-next-full-moon-is-the-strawberry-supermoon/#:~:text=June%2014%3A%20Next%20Full%20Moon,perigee%20to%20be%20a%20supermoon.

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/