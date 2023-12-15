Welcome to the 192nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, December 16th – Sunday, December 17th 2023

Saturday and Sunday nights the Moon will be visible near Saturn (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look South-Southwest about 1 hour after sunset in order to spot this planet and the Moon (Sky & Telescope). If you use binoculars or a telescope Sunday night you may be able to spot Saturn’s Moon, Titan (NASA). It will appear as a faint dot next to Saturn (NASA).

Thursday, December 21st 2023

Thursday night into early Friday morning the Moon will be near Jupiter (NASA). Jupiter can be spotted to the lower left of the Moon Thursday evening (NASA). Look Southeast in order to spot this (NASA).

Additionally, Thursday night the winter solstice occurs for the Northern Hemisphere (NASA). The winter solstice takes place at exactly 10:27 P.M. EST and marks the shortest day of the year (NASA). Remember, the tilt of the Earth is what determines the seasons.

