Welcome to the 194th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, January 12th – Monday, January 15th 2024

The next several nights the crescent Moon will be visible near Saturn and the bright star Fomalhaut (Sky & Telescope). As the weekend goes on the Moon will get higher and higher in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Be sure to look Southwest after sunset to spot the Moon and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-5-14/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Wednesday, January 17th – Thursday, January 18th 2024

Wednesday and Thursday evenings you will be able to spot the Moon near Jupiter (NASA). Look high in the Southwest to see this (NASA). Additionally, this week is a great week to do some stargazing if you can because you will be able to see Jupiter, the Moon, the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters), the bright star Aldebaran and the Hyades star cluster, and the Orion Nebula (NASA).

