Welcome to the 181st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, September 1st 2023

After twilight look for the bright star Vega (Sky & Telescope). Vega will be located directly above for the mid-northern latitudes (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, September 2nd 2023

Early Saturday morning Venus will be visible if you look East (Sky & Telescope). It will look like a thin crescent with binoculars or a telescope (Sky & Telescope). The star Procyon will be nearby but Venus will be more visible (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-25-september-3/

Sky & Telescope

Also, Saturday evening the two bright stars Vega and Arcturus will be visible (Sky & Telescope). Vega will be directly overhead with Arcturus in the West (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, September 3rd – Tuesday, September 5th 2023

The next several nights the waning Moon will be near Jupiter and the Pleiades (also known as the star cluster the Seven Sisters) (Sky & Telescope). Look East to see this with the bright star Aldebaran located near the horizon (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-25-september-3/

Sky & Telescope

Wednesday, September 6th 2023

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today at 6:21 PM EDT (NASA). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

