Friday, May 26th 2023

After dusk tonight the Moon will be located in the Sickle of Leo (Sky & Telescope). The Moon is almost at First Quarter and can be seen near the bright star Regulus (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, May 27th 2023

Saturday morning about 30 minutes before sunrise Jupiter and Mercury are going to be visible (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East and use binoculars in order to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky!

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/sky-at-a-glance/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-19-28/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

The First Quarter Moon also occurs today at 11:22 A.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

