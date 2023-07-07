Welcome to the 174th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, July 7, 2023

Again tonight Venus and Mars will be visible near the brightest star in the constellation Leo, Regulus (Sky & Telescope). Mars and Regulus will be close together reaching conjunction on July 9th and 10th (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-30-july-9/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Mars and Regulus are finally in conjunction (Sky & Telescope). They will be located only 0.7 degrees apart this evening and Monday (Sky & Telescope). Did you know that the star Regulus is blue-white in color (NASA)?

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

This morning Jupiter will be visible beneath the crescent Moon if you look East before sunrise (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-30-july-9/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/