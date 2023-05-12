Welcome to the 166th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, May 13th – Monday, May 15th 2023

The next several mornings about one hour before sunrise look to the Southeast to see the Moon near Saturn (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will get progressively lower in the sky and will be a crescent shape by Monday morning (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-5-14/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Wednesday, May 17th 2023

Early Wednesday morning the slim crescent Moon will be visible near Jupiter (NASA). From some of the Southern states, Jupiter will pass behind the Moon (NASA).

Friday, May 19th 2023

The New Moon takes place today (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

