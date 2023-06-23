Welcome to the 172nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, June 23rd 2023

Tonight after dark Arcturus and Vega will be overhead (Sky & Telescope). These are the two brightest stars of summer (Sky & Telescope). Arcturus is visible in the Southwest and Vega can be seen in the East (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, June 24th 2023

The Moon is almost First Quarter and is located after dark below the star Denebola (Sky & Telescope). Denebola is the star at the tip of the tail of Leo (Sky & Telescope).

Monday, June 25th 2023

The First Quarter Moon takes place early Monday morning at 3:50 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope).

All Month

All of June Mars and Venus will get closer to each other each evening (NASA). You will want to look West after sunset to see these planets which will be getting slightly lower in the sky each night (NASA).

