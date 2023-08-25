Welcome to the 180th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, August 25th 2023

One hour after sunset tonight you will be able to see the Moon near Antares and the Summer Triangle (Sky & Telescope). Antares is visible if you look South-Southwest (Sky & Telescope). Meanwhile, the bright star Vega (part of the Summer Triangle) can be seen if you face East (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-18-27/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, August 26th 2023

Late tonight (technically early Sunday morning) Saturn is at opposition (Sky & Telescope). Saturn will also appear brighter several days before it reaches opposition, before fading several days after (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, August 30th 2023

Tonight is the second Full Moon for the month of August, known as a Blue Moon (NASA)! This is also a Supermoon because the Moon will be at perigee, or closest to Earth in its orbit (NASA)! Did you know that the second Full Moon in a single calendar month is known as a Blue Moon (NASA)? Blue Moons happen about every 2-3 years because the Moon’s monthly cycle is a little shorter than a month (NASA).

The Full Moon will also be at perigee and as a result it will appear a tad brighter and larger than normal (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-18-27/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/