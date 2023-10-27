Welcome to the 186th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, October 28th 2023

The October Full Moon takes place Saturday (Sky & Telescope). The Full Moon will occur at exactly 4:24 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is called the Hunter’s Moon (NASA).

The Moon will rise at sunset (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter will be located near the Moon on Saturday and Sunday. If you look East about one hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). Both Jupiter and the Full Moon are close to opposition, which means they are in the opposite direction from the Sun as seen from Earth (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

