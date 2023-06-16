Welcome to the 171st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, June 16th – Saturday, June 17th 2023

Friday and Saturday mornings the very thin crescent Moon will be visible near Mercury about 30 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The star cluster the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters will be nearby but will be hard to see due to the bright sky (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-9-18/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday night the Summer Triangle will be visible in the East after dark (Sky & Telescope). The three stars that make up the Summer Triangle are Vega, Deneb and Altair (Sky & Telescope). Vega is at the top of the triangle with Deneb to its lower left and Altair to its lower right (Sky & Telescope). Altair’s brightness is in between that of Vega and Deneb (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday night the bright star Antares will be visible in the South-Southeast (Sky & Telescope). This star appears orange in color (Sky & Telescope). The bright stars Arcturus and Spica will also be visible in the South (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, June 18th 2023

The New Moon takes place at exactly 12:37 a.m. EDT Sunday (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Wednesday, June 21st 2023

Wednesday marks the Summer Solstice for the Northern Hemisphere (NASA). For the Northern Hemisphere it is the longest day of the year (NASA). Remember the tilt of the Earth dictates the seasons. During the Summer Solstice the Earth’s axis is tilted towards the Sun.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-9-18/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/