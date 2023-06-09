Welcome to the 170th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, June 9th 2023

Tonight several bright stars and planets will be visible (Sky & Telescope). The Big Dipper will be visible high in the Northwest after dark (Sky & Telescope).

Additionally, Mars and Venus will be visible in the sky tonight as well as the two bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Look West-Northwest about 1 hour after sunset to locate these planets and stars (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-2-11/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturn will also rise at about 1 a.m. EDT Saturday morning with the Moon following suit less than a half an hour later to Saturn’s lower left (Sky & Telescope). By early dawn both the Moon and Saturn will be visible in the Southeast (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, June 10th 2023

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today at 3:31 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Tonight after dark the bright stars Spica and Arcturus are visible (Sky & Telescope). You can also see the four-star pattern Corvus, the spring Crow (Sky & Telescope). Corvus will gradually sink down low in the sky over the next several weeks and then won’t be visible in the sky until next year (Sky & Telescope).

