KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before 2023, East Tennessee had only seen five tornadoes in the month of August since recordkeeping began by the National Weather Service. However, August 2023 saw East Tennessee added two more to that total in less than a week.

It started on August 3 when thunderstorm produced a short-lived tornado in Roane County around 2:20pm. The tornado touched down in the community of Oral in eastern Roane County near the intersection of Country Lane and Highway 70.

The tornado tracked eastward along Highway 70 before dissipating near Oral Cemetery. It was only around 200 yards wide, was on the ground less than a minute and travelled less than a half of a mile. Thankfully, there were no reported.

Just four days later on August 7, a much stronger tornado developed in West Knoxville. After a survey from the National Weather Service in Morristown, it was determined that the tornado started near the intersection of Yarnell Road and North Campbell Station Road.

Significant tree damage was discovered between Chapes Lane and Lamons Quarry Lane, but this did not appear to be the result of the tornado. It was most likely due to straight-line winds. The tornado developed a little further east on Yarnell Road, then reached peak intensity of 130 mph winds and a width of 200 yards as it passed near Paideia Academy, Lovell Cove subdivision, and the Lovell Crossing apartment complex.

Significant roof damage was seen to several homes in Lovell Cove as well as several buildings in the Lovell Crossing Apartment Complex. In addition to roof damage, a garage or storage building at Lovell Crossing completely collapsed. Several wooden boards were also driven into the ground and a large gash occurred in the side of the apartment complex office from the impact of a large, but unknown object.

The tornado then continued just east of Pellissippi Parkway as well as along and north of Bob Gray Road.

Additional significant tree damage was seen off Hickey Road between Bob Gray and Wellington West Drive. The National Weather Service survey crew was unable to view much in the vicinity of Bob Kirby Lane and Bob Gray Road due to road obstructions and utility crew work, but there was extensive tree damage noted in that area.

The tornado appears to have dissipated at the intersection of Bob Gray Road and Middlebrook Pike after travelling just shy of four miles.

Additional scattered, sometimes intense, tree damage was discovered further east, but the National Weather Service survey team determined it was not consistent with tornadic damage.

Thankfully, once again, there were no injuries from this tornado either.

These two events just prove the point that severe weather and/or tornadoes can happen at nearly any time of the year in our area. This is why we always stress to make sure you remain Weather Aware and have a plan for you and your family before severe weather threatens. Don’t forget to download our Free Weather App located in the Apple App store or Google Play so you can stay ahead of the storms.

Stay up to date with the 6 Storm Team’s forecast here or download WATE’s weather app for up-to-the-second alerts, long-term forecasts, past and “future” radar and videos.