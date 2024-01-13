KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The chances for accumulating snow are continuing to increase thanks to Arctic air that is expected to arrive in East Tennessee early next week.

As the Arctic air will be coming into East Tennessee, there will also be some moisture pushing up from the southwest to meet the frigid air. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of East Tennessee for early Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

With the chance for potentially accumulating snow increasing, there could be travel issues for both the morning and evening commutes on Monday and Tuesday. No matter how much snow falls, any clean-up should be done before Tuesday night as temperatures by Wednesday morning will be well below freezing meaning that shoveling any snow will be rather strenuous.

Possible snow totals vary from area to area, especially considering this system is expected to go from Monday mid-morning until Tuesday afternoon. In total, forecast models are estimating that the possibility for:

1″-3″ in the Mountains,

3″-5″ in the Valley, and

3″-6″ in the Plateau and South East Kentucky

As a result of this Arctic blast and the potential for wintry weather, the WATE 6 Storm Team will be Weather AWARE on Monday and Tuesday.

Before the arctic air and snow arrive make sure garden hoses are disconnected from outside spigots. Make sure any exposed pipes under your home or close to exterior basement walls are insulated and make sure you have an alternate heat source in the event you happen to lose power.

For the latest forecast information, visit the Storm Team Forecast Blog.