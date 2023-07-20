KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The rain has been a constant presence Thursday causing the roads in East Tennessee to be mainly underwater for most of the day.

Despite the heavy rainfall in the area, the weather did not deter people from driving through roads with standing water.

“The number one thing we say is turn around don’t drown. Don’t drive through it,” Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

Despite Knox County’s warnings, drivers were still traveling through the water at the speed limit which could cause the cars to hydroplane.

“There were several places on the interstate where the drain tiles were clogged to some degree so you have standing water there,” Bagwell said. “On the interstate, if you’re doing 60-70 miles an hour or 80 in some cases when you hit that standing water it’s going to cause you to hydroplane. People need to be very careful of where the direction of the water may be flowing and to be prepared for hydroplaning.”

Thursday morning, the intersection of Ray Mears Boulevard and Montvue Road was reportedly under 2 1/2 feet of water. Street cleaners were there removing as much water as they could before the next rounds of rain moved in.

Rural Metro Fire recommends turning your vehicle around when encountering roads with standing water.

“Don’t drive through it. We see people all the time with the mindset of well I’ve got a 4-wheel drive vehicle, I’m super high it won’t bother me and then they’re the ones that we have to go get. It’s important to be very mindful of the water and how deep it is,” Bagwell said.

The City of Knoxville has fixed some of those common problem areas that used to flood during any rain event, including Cross Park Drive in West Knoxville and Prosser Road in East Knoxville. Those improvements helped negate standing and rushing water from entering the roadway and potentially causing more harm.

“Moving water is what you really want to be careful of, especially where you get into creeks and streams that may be up over their banks and now may be over the roadway,” Bagwell said. “If that is rushing water, we have seen instances where that water will pick a vehicle up and take it with it.”

He added that Knox County has also done a good job of marking these flood-prone areas before and during these heavy rain events.