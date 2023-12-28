KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we look back on the end of 2023, one thing stands out weather-wise: the lack of snow East Tennessee saw last winter.

This past winter’s snow totals were not impressive across East Tennessee. In fact, Knoxville only saw 1.6″ of snow, and that all fell on the day after Christmas 2022. Most snow Knoxville saw last winter took place in 2022. Our average annual snowfall for Knoxville is 4.6 inches, so we fell short by three inches of snow last winter.

Meanwhile, the higher peaks of the Smokies saw snow totals that were closer to average, with Mt. LeConte picking up 40 inches of snow from December 2022 through February 2023.

Last winter Knoxville and East Tennessee were under the influence of La Nina which tends to bring slightly warmer and wetter conditions. However, the increase in moisture was not seen in the form of snow for many.

Instead, we saw more rain, leaving us with a precipitation total of 15.54 inches for Knoxville during that winter season which is not that uncommon during a La Nina pattern setup.

While East Tennessee was under the influence of La Nina last year, which often brings warmer than normal temperatures to the region, this year East Tennessee is under the influence of El Nino. El Nino brings cooler-than-average temperatures to East Tennessee, which may, in fact, impact our snow chances.

Climate patterns do play a role in the snow forecast but it is important to remember that there are some other factors we take into consideration as well including other, less impactful, but still important climate patterns, like the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. We also use climate data from years past.

After looking over some research data from the National Weather Service in Morristown, we found that an El Nino pattern has only been seen in about 35% of our winters here in East Tennessee from 1950-2022, but during those winters, we have recorded eight of our 10 coldest.

Although an El Nino pattern often favors above-average moisture across our area in the winter, we have only seen four of our top 10 snowiest winters during these setups.

Based on historical data, forecast models and a variety of other factors, this year the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team has predicted slightly above-average snowfall totals for the region.

