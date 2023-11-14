KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With winter weather fast approaching some of us need to drive in during dicey situations like through snow and ice, which is why we are talking to AAA. So you can know the necessary items to have in your vehicles for whenever you hit the road during winter weather.

Right now is the time to prep for winter weather driving. Always have gloves and some other tools that you might need in case you do break down. A blanket or warm clothing for everyone in your vehicle if you do have to wait for help to come is helpful.

“When you think about your winter weather driving kit. You kind of want to go through the worst-case scenario if you get stranded on the side of the road and help can’t get to you for an extended period of time you want to make sure that you have the basics,” said Stephine Milani from AAA.

It is also recommended to have snacks and any medication that needs to be taken on a fairly regular basis just have that in there with you. An ice scraper, a flashlight with some extra batteries, and a first aid kit can definitely come in handy if you are on the side of the road. You want to make sure that you have some flairs or triangles reflective so that people can see you.

It’s always a good idea, especially in the winter, to have a set of jumper cables in case you do find that your battery is dead and a good Samaritan could help jump you off.

“But you can also put things like kitty litter in case you slide off of the road that can help you get some traction and get back on the road so you may not actually need to call for that tow,” said Milani.

Now, who knew how helpful kitty litter could be? Just take some, sprinkle in front of the car and you’re able to get out of a sticky situation.

Here at WATE, we want you to stay safe, stay warm, and mainly stay at home during sticky situations but if you have to drive during winter weather, now, you know the necessary items you need to keep in your vehicle.