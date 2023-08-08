KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Morristown is sending out survey teams Tuesday morning to assess the damage from severe weather that impacted Knox, Loudon and Jefferson counties Monday afternoon.

A NWS Morristown spokesperson told the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team that two survey teams will be heading out to conduct damage surveys: One team will head to Knoxville and one team will go to Loudon County.

Another NWS team will be out in Jefferson County to survey storm damage there on Tuesday as well.

The Knoxville team will start on Hardin Valley Road and Campbell Station Road and work their way East. The Loudon County team will work with Loudon EMA to coordinate a location, NWS Morristown said.

“Please give us time to assess and understand if we can’t answer every call. We’ll do our best.”

On Monday afternoon fallen trees and debris impacted homes and neighborhoods in Knox County and power outages occurred throughout greater Knox County. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The WATE 6 Storm Team says the weather on Tuesday is expected to be quieter with slightly less humidity with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain is expected to return to the area by Wednesday.

