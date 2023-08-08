KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Severe weather impacted East Tennessee on Monday, causing widespread damage, especially to the West Knox County area.

Fallen trees and debris impacted homes and neighborhoods in West Knox County and power outages throughout greater Knox County. As the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning Monday afternoon, people saw and experienced the power of Mother Nature first-hand if they were caught out amid the storm.

One woman, Lindsay Hall, shared a video with WATE 6 On Your Side from her experience along the Pellissippi Parkway near the Lovell Road exit, showing wind, rain, lightning and debris swirling and crashing through the air in front of her and other drivers on the road.

The video is time-stamped at 2:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

The National Weather Service – Morristown also shared the video on its social media, stating that that area of West Knox County will likely be surveyed Tuesday in order to determine if the damage was tornadic.

At the time that Hall’s video was taken, NWS-Morristown says a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect.